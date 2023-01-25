Wausau Pilot & Review

STEVENS POINT – Stevens Point Pacelli outshot Wausau East/Merrill by more than a 2-to-1 margin and pulled out a 3-0 win in a nonconference boys hockey game Tuesday night at Ice Hawks Arena.

Jacob Hasler, Aydan Welch and Joshua Massey scored goals for the Cardinals, who held a 53-26 shot advantage in the victory.

Jake Furrer made 50 saves in goal for East/Merrill (3-12).

Pacelli goaltender Carter Herheim saved all 26 shots he faced to pick up the victory.

East/Merrill will host Wisconsin Rapids for a Wisconsin Valley Conference game Thursday at the Marathon Park Ice Arena in Wausau.