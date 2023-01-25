Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wausau East outscored D.C. Everest by eight points in overtime to pull out a 77-69 win in a Wisconsin Valley Conference boys basketball game Tuesday night at East High School.

The game was tight throughout with East holding a one-point lead at halftime before D.C. Everest was able to force overtime.

In the extra period, the Lumberjacks held a 12-4 advantage to earn the victory and improve to 7-9 overall and 3-4 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference. D.C. Everest is now 12-4 and 5-2 in the conference, falling 1½ games behind first-place Marshfield, which the Evergreens play on Friday at Marshfield.

Jesse Napgezek had 22 points, making 9 of 10 free throws, and Isaac Rozwadowski was 7-for-8 at the line and added 17 points for the Lumberjacks. Wausu East made 20 of 25 free throws in all, while D.C. Everest was just 5-for-8.

East will host Merrill on Friday.

Complete D.C. Everest statistics were not provided.

Lumberjacks 77, Evergreens 69 (OT)

D.C. Everest 27 38 4 – 69

Wausau East 28 37 12 – 77

D.C. EVEREST (69): Statistics not reported. FG: 26-56. FT: 5-8. 3-pointers: 12-35. Record: 12-4, 5-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

WAUSAU EAST (77): Jesse Napgezek 6-10 9-10 22, Isaac Rozwadowski 4-7 7-8 17, Jack Cayley 4-7 1-3 9, Caden Werth 3-5 0-0 8, Charlie Cayley 2-6 2-3 8, Jaydan Garrett 3-5 0-0 6, Aiden Dykstra 1-1 0-0 3, Jack Barhels 1-7 0-0 3, Brady Prihoda 1-2 1-1 3. FG: 25-48. FT: 20-25. 3-pointers: 7-21 (Werth 2-2, Rozwadowski 2-4, Dykstra 1-1, Napgezek 1-5, Barthels 1-7, Garrett 0-1, C. Cayley 0-1). Rebounds: 20 (Napgezek 5, C. Cayley 5, Garrett 5). Record: 7-9, 3-4 Wisconsin Valley Conference.