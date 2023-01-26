Wausau Pilot & Review

Two people were injured, one traumatically, in a snowmobile crash Thursday in northern Wisconsin.

The crash was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on a trail near Shooting Range Road in Phelps, in Vilas County. First responders began CPR on the most seriously injured victim, a female. A second patient reportedly suffered arm injuries in the crash.

A helicopter was paged to the crash scene but was later called off.

Wausau Pilot & Review is working to learn more about the location and circumstances surrounding the crash and will update this story.

