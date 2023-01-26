Wausau Pilot & Review

Rescue crews have been paged Thursday to the scene of a snowmobile crash involving two sleds, according to emergency scanner traffic.

The crash was reported at about 3:52 p.m. on a trail of of Trail 17 near Chewalla Lake. Initial reports suggest both sleds are engulfed in flames. At least one person is injured, but the extent of those injuries is not yet clear.

This is the second serious northwoods snowmobile crash reported on Thursday. Earlier, two people were injured, one traumatically, in a crash in Vilas County.

This is a breaking story that will be updated.

The Pilot often relies on reports from police officials in control of a crime, fire or crash scene during a breaking news event. While these initial reports are valuable to readers, they also can be incomplete and even inaccurate. We let readers know what we can and can’t confirm, as well as when and how we received our information. Then we work to aggressively gather a wider range of perspectives and to verify the information through public records, interviews, photos and videos, all of which are verified before publishing. If you have any questions about our breaking news reporting, email us at editor@wausaupilotandreview.com.