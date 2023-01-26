Johnathan King, 45, of Wausau. Jan. 23, 2023: Stalking, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer - repeater

Editor's note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area.

Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

This week’s cases involving felony charges in Marathon County Circuit Court:

Antion D. Edmond, 42, of Wausau. Jan. 20, 2023: Bail jumping, battery, disorderly conduct – domestic abuse repeater
Israel R. Vasquez, 31, of Portage. Jan. 24, 2023: Retail theft between $500 and $5,000
Daniel Joosten, 52, of Wausau. Jan. 23, 2023: Intimidating a victim of a domestic abuse crime by use of a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct
Nicholas Multani, 17, of Wausau. Jan. 23, 2023: Bail jumping, possession of THC – repeater
Xa Vang, 35, of Wausau. Jan. 23, 2023: Bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia
Johnathan King, 45, of Wausau. Jan. 23, 2023: Stalking, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer – repeater
Marco Woosencraft, 26, of Wausau. Jan. 23, 2023: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct
Alexa Haasl, 21, of Wausau. Jan. 23, 2023: Theft, bail jumping
Kelly Olson, 30, of Birnamwood. Initial appearance Jan. 25, 2023: False imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, disorderly conduct – repeater
Kelly Garduno, 39, of Medford. Jan. 25, 2023: Identity theft, forgery
Antwoine D. Coleman, 38, of Hastings, Minn. Initial appearance Jan. 25, 2023: Substantial battery, false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct – domestic abuse repeater
Sean Craven, 38, of Wausau. Jan. 23, 2023: Misappropriate ID info to obtain money, theft