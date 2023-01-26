Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau officials will hold a public hearing on proposed sewer rate increases for 2023 and 2024 next month, according to a press release issued by the city.

The proposed sewer rate increases for 2023 and 2024, are 5% and 10%, respectively, as recommended by Wausau’s financial consultant, Ehlers Public Finance Advisors. The public hearing will take place on Feb. 7 during a meeting of the Wausau Water Works Commission.

In December, Ehlers recommended rate increases for water at 65% and sewer by 5% for 2023, reasoning the funds are needed to offset costs incurred while constructing the new drinking water treatment facility. After long delays, the plant became operational in December.

After the Feb. 7 hearing, the commission will make a recommendation to the Wausau City Council, which is expected to consider the proposal during a Feb. 28 meeting. While water rate increases need an approval from Wisconsin’s Public Service Commission, the sewer rate can be set by the city.

The public hearing will be held in the Common Council Chambers of Wausau City Hall, on 407 Grant Street, at 1.30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The city’s statement said public comments may be given in person at the public hearing or via email, prior to the hearing, at the following address: waterworks@ci.wausau.wi.us by including “Sewer Rate Case” in the subject heading.