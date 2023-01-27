Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – Bennett Weidman pinned Gavin Madson midway through the second period of the 160-pound match, the final one of the match, to lift Wisconsin Rapids to a 38-34 win over D.C. Everest in a Wisconsin Valley Conference wrestling dual Thursday night at D.C. Everest High School.

Blake Bangtson gave Everest a 34-32 lead after earning a pin over Jeremiah Peters in the 152-pound match before Weidman clinched the win for the Raiders (3-1 WVC).

Daytona Pagel (182 pounds) and Blake Heal (138) each won by pin, Tanner Rickman (170) and Easton Cooper (126) won by decision, Taylor Dillon earned a major decision at 120, and Kyle Schmidt won by forfeit at 220 to account for the Evergreens’ other victories.

D.C. Everest (3-2 WVC) will wrap up its conference regular season at Merrill on Feb. 1. The Wisconsin Valley Conference Tournament is Feb. 4 at Merrill.

Wisconsin Rapids 38, D.C. Everest 34

170: Tanner Rickman (DC) def. Mark Jeske, 6-2.

182: Daytona Pagel (DC) pinned Trent Rattle, 4:29.

195: Kailar Tritz (WR) pinned Wyatt Geier, 1:48.

220: Kyle Schmidt (DC) won by forfeit.

285: Tanner Gormanson (WR) pinned Oscar Latendresse, 3:51.

106: Gavin Jacob (WR) pinned Caleb Jaeger, 2:50.

113: Landyn Freeman (WR) won by major dec. over Tyler Modjewski, 13-4.

120: Taylor Dillion (DC) won by major dec. over Matthew Miller, 12-3.

126: Easton Cooper (DC) def. Carter Freeman, 5-0.

132: Aiden Armagost (WR) pinned Josh Danens, 5:01.

138: Blake Heal (DC) pinned Mason Tritz, 1:26.

145: Lucas Bean (WR) won by major dec. over Cameron Saari, 12-4.

152: Blake Bangtson (DC) pinned Jeremiah Peters, 3:23.

160: Bennett Weidman (WR) pinned Gavin Madson, 3:40.