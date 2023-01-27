Wausau Pilot & Review
WESTON – Bennett Weidman pinned Gavin Madson midway through the second period of the 160-pound match, the final one of the match, to lift Wisconsin Rapids to a 38-34 win over D.C. Everest in a Wisconsin Valley Conference wrestling dual Thursday night at D.C. Everest High School.
Blake Bangtson gave Everest a 34-32 lead after earning a pin over Jeremiah Peters in the 152-pound match before Weidman clinched the win for the Raiders (3-1 WVC).
Daytona Pagel (182 pounds) and Blake Heal (138) each won by pin, Tanner Rickman (170) and Easton Cooper (126) won by decision, Taylor Dillon earned a major decision at 120, and Kyle Schmidt won by forfeit at 220 to account for the Evergreens’ other victories.
D.C. Everest (3-2 WVC) will wrap up its conference regular season at Merrill on Feb. 1. The Wisconsin Valley Conference Tournament is Feb. 4 at Merrill.
Wisconsin Rapids 38, D.C. Everest 34
170: Tanner Rickman (DC) def. Mark Jeske, 6-2.
182: Daytona Pagel (DC) pinned Trent Rattle, 4:29.
195: Kailar Tritz (WR) pinned Wyatt Geier, 1:48.
220: Kyle Schmidt (DC) won by forfeit.
285: Tanner Gormanson (WR) pinned Oscar Latendresse, 3:51.
106: Gavin Jacob (WR) pinned Caleb Jaeger, 2:50.
113: Landyn Freeman (WR) won by major dec. over Tyler Modjewski, 13-4.
120: Taylor Dillion (DC) won by major dec. over Matthew Miller, 12-3.
126: Easton Cooper (DC) def. Carter Freeman, 5-0.
132: Aiden Armagost (WR) pinned Josh Danens, 5:01.
138: Blake Heal (DC) pinned Mason Tritz, 1:26.
145: Lucas Bean (WR) won by major dec. over Cameron Saari, 12-4.
152: Blake Bangtson (DC) pinned Jeremiah Peters, 3:23.
160: Bennett Weidman (WR) pinned Gavin Madson, 3:40.