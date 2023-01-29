Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Become a Hospital Escort. Escorts/Information specialists provide a number of helpful services to Marshfield Medical Center- Weston’s patients and visitors, such as guide patients to check-in, escort patients/visitors to appropriate departments, offer wheelchair transportation, deliver flowers and cards. There are various four-hour weekday shifts from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. available. Call 715-393-2650 to sign up.

Are You a Night Owl? The Red Cross seeks volunteers to work overnight shifts (10 a.m.-6 p.m.) for Disaster Dispatch. Disaster Dispatch is the vital link between the Red Cross and local first responders. Working remotely from home, volunteers collect the necessary information and activate the Red Cross response. Contact Lee at lee.borofka@redcross.org for more information.

Hospitable Volunteers Needed. The Aspirus Family House needs your help visiting guests in common areas, as well as assisting staff with changing beds, cleaning, basic household duties, etc. You can also bring in homemade food for guests, which you can make at home and deliver. Shifts vary from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Contact the Family House at aspirus.org/family-house-at-aspirus or 715-847-2548.

Front Desk Help Needed. Boys & Girls Club of the Wausau Area seeks front desk help Monday-Friday from 2 to 5 p.m. You will greet guests, check in/out member belongings, sign members in/out of the building, assist with data entry, keep front desk area neat and secure, and conduct various clerical tasks. The volunteer must be available once a week on a consistent day for at least 2-3 hours. Apply at www.bgclub.com/volunteer or call 715-845-2582.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Preschool Supplies Needed. Head Start- Marathon County needs the following items to help its preschool program to be successful and productive: two-pocket folders, crayons, blunt-tip scissors, backpacks, glue sticks, pencil bags/boxes, Ziploc bags (all sizes), watercolor paint. Contact Angie at 715-845-0909 or Angievisgar@mccdahs.org for details.

Career Closet Items Needed. Donate new or gently used items to United Way’s Career Closet for people starting a new job. Greatest needs include men’s jeans (sizes 29-54), men’s casual or athletic shoes (sizes 9-14), men’s black or khaki washable slacks (sizes 28-52). Donations can be made between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at United Way, 705 S. 24th Ave., Suite 400B, in Wausau. Contact Selena with questions at syang@unitedwaymc.org or by calling 715-848-2927.

