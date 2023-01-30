Wausau Pilot & Review

One person died Sunday after crashing a snowmobile into a tree in Arbor Vitae, the fourth fatal crash in a four-day span in the northwoods.

Sunday’s crash, reported at about 7 p.m., took the life of a 54-year-old Illinois man. Vilas County officials say the man struck a tree and died at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

Two crashes were reported within hours of one another Thursday. A 59-year-old Phelps woman died when she crashed into another snowmobile while riding in a group, officials said. That crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. near Phelps, also in Vilas County.

Hours later, 57-year-old Michael Green, of Illinois, died when he was crossing Hwy. 47 north of Rhinelander and was struck by an oncoming pickup.

And late Friday, 41-year-old Matthew Finstrom, also of Illinois, died after passing another snowmobile driver at a high rate of speed. Police say Finstrom was ejected from his machine and died at the scene.

All four crashes remain under investigation.