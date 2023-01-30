By Shereen Siewert

A 38-year-old Stevens Point man is accused of asking a teenage girl for nude photos and sending her dozens of suggestive and inappropriate messages on SnapChat.

Justin C. Schramm was charged Friday, Jan. 27 with causing a child to view or listen to sexual activity and soliciting an intimate representation from a minor. Both are felony charges and involve a 16-year-old girl.

An investigation began in October when the girl’s mother contacted police. According to court documents, Schramm allegedly messaged the girl about sexual fetishes and sent her pictures of sex toys and other inappropriate images over a period of several months. The girl said she blocked him after receiving a sexually explicit photo of a woman and asking “Can I see you like this,” according to the criminal complaint.

In interviews with police, Schramm allegedly admitted sending inappropriate messages but said was “testing ” her about sexting and tried to “boost” her self-esteem.

Schramm has not yet appeared in court.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.