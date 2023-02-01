Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – Mosinee pulled away late in the second half to defeat D.C. Everest 67-60 in a nonconference boys basketball game Tuesday night at the Greenheck Fieldhouse at D.C. Everest High School.

Everest led 34-33 at halftime and the game was tight throughout the second half until Mosinee was able to break away with a 16-9 run to end the game.

Keagan Jirschele was 8-for-8 at the free throw line and scored 20 points, and Garrett Shupe had five 3-pointers and 15 points for Mosinee (14-4).

Marcus Hall scored a game-high 25 points for D.C. Everest (12-6). Conner McFarlane added 13 for the Evergreens.

D.C. Everest hosts Stevens Point in Wisconsin Valley Conference action Friday at 7:15 p.m. Mosinee is at home against Rhinelander for a Great Northern Conference game Thursday.

Indians 67, Evergreens 60

Mosinee 33 34 – 67

D.C. Everest 34 26 – 60

MOSINEE (67): Aidan Shaughnessy 0 0-0 0, Keagen Jirschele 6 8-8 20, Ben Peterson 2 0-0 5, Blake Nichols 3 1-2 9, Garrett Shupe 5 0-0 15, David Hasleim 0 0-0 0, Landon Thomer 3 0-0 8, Davin Stoffel 4 1-1 10. FG: 23. FT: 10-11. 3-pointers: 11 (Shupe 5, Nichols 2, Thomer 2, Stoffel 1, Peterson 1). Fouls: 7. Fouled out: none. Record: 14-4.

D.C EVEREST (60): Conner McFarlane 6 0-0 13, Colin Ebersold 3 0-0 6, Cade Felch 0 0-0 0, Marcus Hall 12 1-2 25, Coehn Preibe 2 0-0 5, Owen Soehl 1 0-0 3, Casey Stuedemann 4 0-0 8. FG: 18. FT: 1-2. 3-pointers: 3 (Priebe 1, Soehl 1, McFarlane 1). Fouls: 13. Fouled out: none. Record: 12-6.