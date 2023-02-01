Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Mason Prey scored 23 of his game-high 33 points in the first half to help Wausau Newman Catholic build a big lead and the Cardinals pushed on to a 75-56 win over Auburndale in a Marawood Conference South Division boys basketball game Tuesday at Newman Catholic High School.

Prey made three of Newman Catholic’s six 3-pointers in the opening half as it charge out to a 44-27 lead and Auburndale was unable to catch up.

Prey finished with five 3-pointers as the Cardinals nailed 10 in all. Isaac Seidel added 16 points for Newman.

Alex Willfahrt scored 14 points, and Caden Weinfurter and Lucas Yeske each chipped in 11 for Auburndale, which had nine 3-pointers in the loss.

Newman Catholic remains one-half game behind Marathon in the Marawood South standings, improving to 14-2 overall and 10-1 in the conference. Marathon beat Stratford on Tuesday to improve to 11-1 in the Marawood South.

Auburndale falls to 15-3 and 9-3 in conference play. The Eagles play at Prentice and Newman Catholic will be at Rib Lake in Marawood crossover games on Friday.

Cardinals 75, Eagles 56

Auburndale 27 29 – 56

Newman Catholic 44 31 – 75

AUBURNDALE (56): Alex Willfahrt 6-13 0-0 14, Caden Weinfurter 4-13 0-0 11, Lucas Yeske 4-7 0-0 11, Mason White Eagle 4-6 0-0 8, Kaden Anderson 2-3 0-0 5, Blake Raab 1-4 1-3 3, Evan Scholl 1-6 0-0 2, Mason Meissner 0-0 2-2 2, Ian Brown 0-1 0-1 0, Trayton Weber 0-1 0-0 0, Tim Schmitt 0-0 0-0 0. FG: 22-54. FT: 3-6. 3-pointers: 9-26 (Yeske 3-5, Weinfurter 3-9, Willfahrt 2-4, Anderson 1-1, Brown 0-1, Raab 0-3, Scholl 0-3). Rebounds: 15 (Yeske 5). Record:

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (75): Mason Prey 13 2-2 33, Jackson Pfender 4 0-0 11, Quincy Pfender 0 1-2 1, Conner Krach 4 0-0 8, Isaac Seidel 5 4-4 16, Eli Gustafson 2 0-0 4. FG: 28. FT: 7-8. 3-pointers: 10 (Prey 5, J. Pfender 3, Seidel 2). Record: