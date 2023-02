Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Merrill earned eight pins and defeated Wausau East 60-12 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference wrestling dual on Tuesday at East High School.

Wausau East won three matches as Aidan Haugen snagged an 8-7 overtime win over Noah Klug at 220 pounds, Ryan Jaeger slipped past Joey Jensen 3-2 at 113, and Maddox Rye secured a second-period pin at 132.

East finishes the WVC dual meet season at 0-6. Merrill (2-3) will host D.C. Everest for its final conference dual Wednesday.

The Wisconsin Valley Conference Tournament is slated for Saturday at Merrill.

Merrill 60, Wausau East 12

195: Ryder Depies (MER) pinned Elmer Heard, 1:15.

220: Aidan Haugen (WE) def. Noah Klug, 8-7, TB-1.

285: Mikal Plautz (MER) pinned Logan Glovinski, 1:47.

106: Dustin Schmirler (MER) won major dec. over Ben Lo, 12-2.

113: Ryan Jaeger (WE) def. Joey Jensen, 3-2.

120: Jon Hart (MER) def. Jack Bessette, 11-5.

126: Brett Suchocki (MER) pinned Yongyi Lor, 0:30.

132: Maddox Rye (WE) pinned Brady Northon, 2:28.

138: Callum Wheeler (MER) pinned Noah Rhea, 3:20.

145: Preston Schuelke (MER) pinned Jacob Anderson, 5:44.

152: Hunter Opper (MER) pinned Jalon Bailey Clark, 1:33.

160: Gage Lassa (MER) won by technical fall over Garrison Stockwell, 18-3.

170: Brian Ball (MER) pinned Coltynn Muenchow, 1:55.

182: Austin Depies (MER) pinned Amicus Liss, 0:48.