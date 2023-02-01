Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Chippewa Falls made 10 3-pointers and outlasted Wausau West 63-56 in a nonconference boys basketball game Tuesday night at West High School.

Jackson Tomczak made four of the 3-pointers for the Cardinals, who were 10-for-22 overall from long range in the win, and finished with a game-high 22 points.

Cole Nelson had 21 points and five rebounds for Wausau West, which drops to 5-12.

West will travel to Wisconsin Rapids for a Wisconsin Valley Conference game Friday.

Cardinals 63, Warriors 56

Chippewa Falls 32 31 – 63

Wausau West 29 27 – 56

CHIPPEWA FALLS (63): Zeke Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Easton Bobb 1-1 0-0 3, Christian Crumbaker 2-8 1-2 6, Kansas Smith 4-5 1-1 11, Jackson Tomczak 9-18 0-0 22, Jackson Gugel 0-1 0-0 0, Trent Lindner 0-0 0-0 0, Mason Monarski 7-14 5-6 21. FG: 23-47. FT: 7-9. 3-pointers: 10-22 (Tomczak 4-7, Smith 2-3, Monarski 2-6, Bobb 1-1, Crumbaker 1-4, Gugel 0-1). Rebounds: 31 (Tomczak 8). Record: 7-9.

WAUSAU WEST (56): Beckett Teske 4-10 0-1 9, Griffin Lange 3-6 2-2 8, Lucas Hager 3-5 0-0 7, Brett Butalla 1-3 0-0 3, Marcus MacDonald 0-1 0-0 0, Cole Nelson 7-17 5-5 21, Vince Hanz 4-5 0-0 8. FG: 22-47. FT: 7-8. 3-pointers: 5-22 (Nelson 2-9, Butalla 1-2, Hager 1-2, Teske 1-6, Hanz 0-1, Lange 0-2). Rebounds: 19 (Teske 5, Nelson 5). Record: 5-12.