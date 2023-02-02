WAUSAU – Join Bee Vang-Moua, director of the Hmong Language Program at the University of Minnesota, as she shows and shares examples of Hmong garments and headwear from various regions and clans from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. today, Feb. 2, at the Woodson Art Museum, 700 N. 12th St., Wausau.

Vang-Moua is also known for her Hmong Clothes Lookbook page on Facebook, which features a variety of traditional Hmong clothing and contemporary remixes of Hmong garments.

Then, on Feb. 4, learn from Hmong American community members about the traditional Hmong garments and headwear used in celebration and ceremony during two fashion shows at the museum. Central Wisconsin Hmong Professionals invite all to enjoy the fun and fashionable introduction to the artistry and meaning behind regalia produced and worn with pride by different Hmong clans. The shows will run from 11 a.m. until noon, and from 2 until 3 p.m.; Q&A follows each runway show.

These events are in conjunction with the “The Global Language of Headwear: Cultural Identity, Rites of Passage & Spirituality” exhibition on view at the Woodson Art Museum through Feb. 26.

From headdresses and helmets to turbans and crowns, the exhibit explores the vital role of ceremonial headwear through diverse cultural customs, beliefs and rituals.