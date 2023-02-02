WAUSAU – Public radio in Wisconsin has a long history of informing and entertaining listeners. This week marks the 100th anniversary of north central Wisconsin’s WLBL signal, which launched in 1923 as WPAH in Waupaca. The story behind public radio in Wisconsin – and its second official station – is a fascinating one, with strong connections to The Wisconsin Idea and the University of Wisconsin.

At 10 a.m. Feb. 5, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes Randall Davidson, former director of radio services, retired University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh lecturer and author of the book “9XM Talking: WHA Radio and the Wisconsin Idea,” for a look at the 100-year history of WLBL and its evolution into the station listeners know today.

Join the conversation by calling 800-780-9742 or email questions to ideas@wpr.org.

"Route 51" is heard Fridays at 10 a.m. on The Ideas Network stations.