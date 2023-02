Marathon County zone 3 snowmobile trails will open at 8 a.m. Feb. 3, the Wausau & Marathon County Parks, Recreation & Forestry department announced today.

Riders are encouraged to use caution for wet/muddy areas.

The department reminds riders to use caution and stay on open trails. Off-trail riding is trespassing and could result in the loss of trails and/or citations for those riders going off marked trails.

Trail maps are available online, as well as at the parks department.