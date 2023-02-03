Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – D.C. Everest won all 11 swimming events and two swimmers set new meet record, but the Evergreens’ lack of depth cost them a team title at the 2023 Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Swim Meet on Thursday at Lincoln High School.

Despite winning every swimming race, D.C. Everest finished second to a deeper Stevens Point squad that captured its fourth-straight WVC championship.

Stevens Point finished with 375.5 points, D.C. Everest was second with 339 and Marshfield third with 295.5. Wausau East was fifth with 98 points.

Two D.C. Everest swimmers set new conference meet records. Camden Barwick set a new meet record in the 100 freestyle, winning in 47.98 seconds, which broke the record set by Danny Brebrick in 2009 of 48.09, and Keaton Barwick won the 100 backstroke in 53.56, topping the old mark set last year by Cade Casey of 54.09.

David Mayer won the 200 freestyle (1:43.39) and the 500 freestyle (4:48.23), Camden Barwick also won the 50 freestyle (21.56), Will Van Ermen was first in the 200 individual medley (2:01.95), Blake Beatty won the 100 breaststroke (1:03.65), and Keaton Barwick also finished first in the 100 butterfly (54.12) for the Evergreens.

D.C. Everest also swept the three relays – the 200 medley relay team of Keaton and Camden Barwick, Adam Swedlund and Beatty won in 1:40.89; the 200 freestyle team of Van Ermen, Swedlund, Camden Barwick and Mayer won in 1:30.87; and the 400 freestyle team of Keaton Barwick, Van Ermen, Benjamin Soehl and Mayer won in 3:25.84.

Marcus Gruszynski had Wausau East’s top performance as he took fourth in the 50 freestyle 24.60 seconds.

D.C. Everest will compete at the WIAA Division 1 sectional meet at Hudson and Wausau East at the Division 2 sectional at Ashwaubenon on Saturday, Feb. 11.

2023 Wisconsin Valley Conference Boys Swimming Meet

Feb. 2, at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School

Team scores: 1. Stevens Point 375.5; 2. D.C. Everest 339; 3. Marshfield 295.5; 4. Wisconsin Rapids 145; 5. Wausau East 98.

Winners, and D.C. Everest and Wausau East finishers

200 medley relay: 1. D.C. Everest (Keaton Barwick, Adam Swedlund, Blake Beatty, Camden Barwick) 1:40.89; 9. Wausau East (Elliot Barber, Erek Ross, Sully Hanz, Dom Wright) 2:15.60.

200 freestyle: 1. David Mayer (DC) 1:43.39; 9. Jack Place (WE) 2:26.44; 10. Xavier Guild (DC) 2:31.45; 11. Caldon Berg (DC) 2:32.64; 13. Josh Marting (WE) 2:47.93; 14. Brecken Bancuk (WE) 2:58.51.

200 individual medley: 1. Will Van Ermen (DC) 2:01.95; 4. Swedlund (DC) 2:19.30.

50 freestyle: 1. C. Barwick (DC) 21.56; 4. Marcus GruszynskI (WE) 24.60; 6. Benjamin Soehl (DC) 25.08; 9. Quinn Barber (WE) 26.41; 13. Hanz (WE) 27.53; 14, Kyle Johnson (DC) 28.87.

100 butterfly: 1. K. Barwick (DC) 54.12; 3. Beatty (DC) 54.88; 5. Gruszynski (WE) 1:01.57; 9. Q. Barber (WE) 1:07.29.

100 freestyle: 1. C. Barwick (DC) 47.98; 9. Sean O’Donnell (DC) 58.29; 11. Guild (DC) 1:03.97; 13. Place (WE) 1:05.94; 15. Marting (WE) 1:15.52.

500 freestyle: 1. Mayer (DC) 4:48.23; 4. Soehl (DC) 5:44.07; 12. Ross (WE) 7:01.07; 13. Johnson (DC) 7:18.25.

200 freestyle relay: 1. D.C. Everest (Van Ermen, Swedlund, C. Barwick, Mayer) 1:30.87; 4. D.C. Everest (Beatty, O’Donnell, Guild, Soehl) 1:40.67; 6. Wausau East (Q. Barber, Hanz, Isaac Harding, Gruszynski) 1:42.53; 11. Wausau East (Bancuk, Marting, Place, E. Barber) 2:01.91; 12. Wausau East (Wright, Mason Blank, Elliot Harding, Ross) 2:03.01.

100 backstroke: 1. K. Barwick (DC) 53.56; 2. Van Ermen (DC) 54.79; 12. Berg (DC) 1:23.81; 14. E. Barber (WE) 1:25.84; 14. Blank (WE) 1:47.77.

100 breaststroke: 1. Beatty (DC) 1:03.65; 3. Swedlund (DC) 1:06.37; 10. O’Donnell (DC) 1:17.20; 12. I. Harding (WE) 1:20.45; 13. Ross (WE) 1:27.39; 14. E. Harding (WE) 1:43.67.

400 freestyle relay: 1. D.C. Everest (K. Barwick, Van Ermen, Benjamin Soehl, Mayer) 3:25.84; 7. Wausau East (Q. Barber, Place, I. Harding, Gruszynski) 4:02.05; 10. D.C. Everest (Guild, O’Donnell, Berg, Johnson) 4:20.53; 11. Wausau East (E. Barber, E. Harding, Wright, Blank) 4:59.93.

Diving: 1. Alik Martin (MAR) 321.00.