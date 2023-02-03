Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Newman Catholic boys basketball team extended its winning streak to seven with a dominant 82-51 win over Chequamegon in a Marawood Conference crossover game Thursday night at Newman Catholic High School.

Newman Catholic is now 15-2 overall and 11-1 in the Marawood South, remaining one-half game behind Marathon in the standings. Marathon defeated Abbotsford on Thursday. The two leaders play Feb. 17 at Marathon.

Isaac Seidel scored a game-high 23 points, and Mason Prey and JacksonPfender each chipped in 15 in the victory for the Cardinals. Seidel and Pfender each made three 3-pointers as Newman finished with 10 makes from long range.

A.J. Morgan scored 19 points for Chequamegon (6-11, 4-8 Marawood North).

Newman Catholic will play another Marawood crossover game Friday at Rib Lake.

Cardinals 82, Screaming Eagles 51

Chequamegon 19 32 – 51

Newman Catholic 40 42 – 82

CHEQAUMEGON (51): Marcus Purdy 0 0-2 0, Robert Schnienebeck 0 1-2 1, A.J. Morgan 6 2-2 19, Jacob Bushman 0 0-2 0, Corbyn Phelps 1 1-2 4, Isaiah Deitz 3 7-10 13, John Wargow 0 0-1 0, Dawson Heizler 7 0-2 14. FG: 17. FT: 11-23. 3-pointers: 6 (Morgan 5, Phelps 1). Record: 6-11, 4-8 Marawood Conference North Division.

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (82): Mason Prey 7 0-0 15, Thomas Bates 2 1-2 5, Jackson Pfender 6 0-0 15, Aiden Spychalla 0 2-2 2, Quincy Pfender 1 0-0 2, Conner Krach 2 0-0 4, Anthony Offer 1 0-0 3, Liam McCarty 0 1-2 1, Lucas Pfiffner 0 0-0 0, Isaac Seidel 10 0-0 23, Eli Gustafson 5 0-0 12. FG: 34. FT: 4-6. 3-pointers: 10 (Seidel 3, J. Pfender 3, Gustafson 2, Prey 1, Hoffer 1). Record: 15-2, 11-1 Marawood Conference South Division.