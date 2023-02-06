By Shereen Siewert

A Wausau father facing life in prison for intentionally causing the death of his infant son will be sentenced March 31.

Ronnie Lofton, Jr., 41, was convicted by a jury last month of first-degree intentional homicide. His son died in January 2021. The boy had 21 rib fractures in various stages of healing at the time of his death, which an autopsy attributed to blunt force trauma.

The conviction carries a mandatory life sentence, though judges in Wisconsin have discretion to allow for extended supervision after a convicted murderer spends at least 20 years behind bars. That decision is made at sentencing.

Lofton posted statements to Facebook protesting his treatment by the court system and maintained his innocence throughout the trial. Jurors, however, spent less than three hours deliberating before finding Lofton guilty.

Court records show Lofton has a string of prior criminal convictions for battery, intimidating a victim, burglary, knowingly violating a domestic abuse restraining order and disorderly conduct. Three months before his son’s death, he was charged in Marathon County Circuit Court with battery, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse and resisting or obstructing an officer. He was free on bond when his 3-month-old child died.

Lofton remains behind bars. He will be sentenced March 31.