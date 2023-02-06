Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Scott Urbanski

Scott Urbanski, 52, passed away unexpectedly on January 29th, 2023.

Scott will be remembered as a friend to many who had a heart of gold.

He enjoyed the outdoors, especially taking his dogs Mookie and Annie ( better known as his Son and Princess) on daily walks and adventures.

Scott was instrumental in many local fundraising events, but in particular charities involving animals, such as the Patriot K9s, Fetch Foster and Rescue, The Humane Society, and New Life Pets to name a few. He took great pride and joy in those efforts and accomplishments.

He is survived by his wife Jennifer and her children Alexis and Ash, his mother Janet, sisters Debra (Joel), Lori (Leon), nieces Kaitlyn and Krista, mother in-law Sue, an aunt (Mary), cousins , and his extended family and friends at Burks Bar.

Preceded in death by his father George, father in-law John (Jack), grandparents, and an uncle.

The family would like to thank the staff at Aspirus Hospital for their care and compassion during this difficult time.

A celebration of Scott’s life and spirit will be planned for a date in June.

Until then raise a glass in Scott’s memory.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. On line condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Delores M. Wendorf

Delores Mae Wendorf (née Beilke), 93, of Wausau passed away peacefully on February 3, 2023 after a brief illness.

Delores was born on November 21, 1929, in Wausau to the late Harris and Esther Beilke (Gruening), the second of five children. Delores graduated from Wausau High School where she was active in the YWCA and developed a close circle of girl friends. Those friendships, and many others, forged through family, friendly games of cards and service to church and neighborhood were constants throughout her long and giving life.

Delores also attended the annual marathon county fair with her friends as a young woman.

In the summer of 1948 she met August Wendorf, a handsome soldier who had recently returned from extended service in Germany as a member our nation’s occupation forces. Delores married August on August 6, 1949 at Trinity Lutheran Church surrounded by family, friends and white Gladioli that her father Harris, had grown in staggered plantings at their family home on West Street to assure fresh flowers for Delores’ wedding day. She was also attended by her darling little sister Joan, then aged just 4, who served as flower girl. Delores and Joan would remain especially devoted to each forever.

Delores and August were also devoted to each other and their family during 65 years of marriage. They maintained homes in Wausau and cabins on the lake up north. Their marriage resulted in the births of two children, Sue Wirth of Fitchburg and Michael (Susan) of San Francisco, California; grandchildren Ashley Swokowski (Brent), Alyssa Foley (Donny), Sarah Wirth, Joseph Wendorf and William Wendorf; and six great grandchildren Natalie, Carter, Charlotte, Jack and Ava Swokowski and Layla Foley.

Delores was not only a devoted wife, mother, grandma, great grandma and friend. Delores was also a devout Lutheran, initially at Trinity Lutheran Church, and during her long and happy marriage at Zion Lutheran Church. Delores provided countless hours of selfless service to her church and its congregation as a leader and contributing member to its women’s service groups.

Delores moved to Forest Park Village with her husband in 2014 and remained there until moving into the nearby Gardens in 2022, not far from the home she made for her family.

Delores is survived by her brother Richard Beilke and beloved little sister Joan and Joan’s husband Edward Cohen; and many nieces and nephews.

Delores was preceded in death by her husband August on November 13, 2014, her parents and husband, by her brothers and sisters-in-law LeRoy and Alice Beilke, Gerald and Diane Beilke, and sister-in-law Dolores (Doe) Beilke as well as her grandson Daniel Wirth.

The funeral service will be at 11:00 on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church, 709 Sixth Street, preceded by visitation beginning at 9:00 that morning in the Sanctuary. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park, Town of Texas.

Dale Yuds

Dale Yuds, age 73, passed away on January 27, 2023.

Dale was born in Columbus, WI to Earl Yuds and Audrey Yuds.

He was preceded in death by Earl Yuds (Father), Audrey Yuds (Mother). He is remembered and loved by his children Wesly and April Yuds, his daughter-in-law Kim Yuds, granddaughter Audrey Yuds, and stepson Brodie Berriochoa.

Dale loved his family and friends and lived with his son’s family in Gleason Wisconsin for the last few years, but his roots lie in Columbia County, WI.

Dale proudly served his country as an Army Green Beret (special forces) from 1968 – 1971. He worked for the state of Wisconsin as a corrections officer for the bulk of his career. He was passionate about hunting and fishing and enjoying the outdoors.

Those who knew him remember his rugged personality, his ability to problem solve and get things done, and his skillful marksmanship as a hunter.

Loved ones will gather at a later date in spring to celebrate and remember his life.

Russell J. Arneson Jr.

Russell J. Arneson, age 67, passed away on January 22, 2023 surrounded by family.

Russ was born on June 24, 1955 in Kenosha, WI to Russell and Anna Arneson . Russ married Diane (Praschak) Arneson in August of 1977 in Mosinee, Wisconsin.

Always with a constant smile and an open heart, family and friends were the focus of Russ’s world. The love and pride he had for his wife, children and grandchildren was infinite. He enjoyed playing golf, hunting, cooking, traveling, driving boats, being a part of the water ski community, and appreciating all things lake life. He was a constant coach, friend, and mentor to many in the journey of life, as he only wanted to see others grow and succeed. His passing will be felt by many, though his memory and lessons will live on forever through all of us. He is forever loved and missed, but will never be forgotten.

He was preceded in death by Russell Arneson (Father), Anna Arneson (Mother), Alice (Arneson) Schmidt (Sister).

He is survived by his wife Diane Arneson, brothers and their spouses, Ray and Diana Arneson ,and Ralph Arneson; Children and their families; Daughter Beth (Eric, Tyler, and Ryan) Poffenberger, Sons Matt (Mary, Annabelle, MJ, and Russell) Arneson, and John Arneson.

Open visitation will be held Friday, February 10, 2023 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Brainard Funeral Home in Wausau, WI. Additional visitation will be available prior to service on Saturday, February 11, 2023, starting at 10:00 AM with services starting at 11:00 AM at St. Anne’s Parish, Wausau, WI.

In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to be made to American Cancer Society.

Steven T. Walters

Steven T. Walters, age 53, of Wausau passed away from kidney failure on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital with his family by his side. Steve was born on August 12, 1969, in Wausau to Thomas and Joan (Beckman) Walters.

In high school, Steve played football for Wausau West. In the years following, he was active in the city softball league, playing for City Bike Works.

After working a few trades, he completed the Apprenticeship program and became a Journeyman Plumber for UA Local 434.

Steve was an avid outdoorsman. While spending countless summers at Sherwood Forest Campground, camping, water skiing and tubing with his daughters on Lake Alice, he also enjoyed hunting, fishing, four wheeling and snowmobiling. When he wasn’t doing any of those things, he could be found riding his Harley or cheering on the Green Bay Packers.

Steve is survived by his life partner Tracy Schmoldt, daughters Alexis (Kayson Hoff) and McKenzie Walters, mother Joan Walters, brother-in-law Mitch Ellenbecker and nephews Jordan, Dylan and Cole Ellenbecker. He is preceded in death by his father Thomas Walters, his sister Traci Ellenbecker and many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Brainard Funeral Home, 522 Adams St., Wausau. The Rev. Mike Weaver will officiate. Visitation will take place from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home on Saturday.

The family would like to thank the staff at Aspirus Wausau Hospital Palliative Care for their compassion, kindness and dedication during Steve’s final days.

Mark R. Hilgendorf

Mark R. Hilgendorf, 57, of the town of Rib Falls, passed away unexpectedly at his home on February 1, 2023.

He was born in Kenosha on July 20, 1965, the son of Robert and Mary (Waldburger) Hilgendorf. Mark spent part of his childhood in Kenosha and also in the Wausau area, graduating from D.C. Everest High School in 1983. He later married the former Sarah Manteufel in Rothschild.

Mark worked at the Wausau Wastewater Treatment Plant as a mechanic for 22 years. Prior to that, he was a member of the groundskeeping/maintenance staff at Wausau Insurance Companies for 13 years. He enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting and fishing, and with his sons with their involvement in Boy Scouts. Mark was a proud father of two Eagle Scouts. He will be remembered as a loving husband and father, and like every good family man, a great chauffeur. He was always willing to help anyone in the neighborhood and family. In the fall/winter he could often be heard ‘helping’ the referees with appropriate calls during Packer and Colorado Avalanche games.

Survivors include his wife, Sarah Hilgendorf; sons, Jacob and William Hilgendorf; mother, Mary Hilgendorf; sisters, Judy (Larry) Kowalski and Sue (Jeffrey) Klun; brother, Matt Hilgendorf; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Hilgendorf.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 232280 North 120th Avenue, Wausau (Town of Stettin), with Rev. William Ostrem officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. A luncheon will be provided after the service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

Bernard L. Schlagel

Bernard “Bernie” Lee Schlagel, beloved brother, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather entered the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Saturday, January 28, 2023 from his home in Edgar, WI. He was born June 28, 1943 to Loren and Evelyn (Aker) Schlagel in Marshall County, SD, as the third of four sons and three daughters.

He was preceded in death by both parents and one brother, Richard (2006).

Bernie leaves behind a beloved wife, Carolynn (Tichy) Schlagel; one daughter, Janette (Daniel) Partenheimer; four sons, Travis (Regina) Schlagel, Matthew (Susan) Schlagel, Andrew (Angela) Schlagel, and Adam (Kayla) Schlagel; twenty grandchildren; and fifteen great- grandchildren to date.

Bernie learned to work hard at a very young age at the passing of his father. After a career with John Deere, he continued to find joy working on engines in his shop, serving at his local church, and especially spending time with his family.

A memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. at Highland Community Church of Marathon on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to 88.5 Christian Family radio. https://give.ministrylinq.com/App/Form/2f03f209-5768-4bec-91c0-160787df8452

Gordon M. Gorski

Gordon M. Gorski, 90, Wausau passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born September 6, 1932 in Rothschild, son of the late Anton and Regina (Dobeck) Gorski. On July 7, 1956 he married Sieglinde Stasiak at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild. She survives.

For more than 30 years Gordon worked at the former Drott/J.I. Case in Schofield and was tool design engineer. Some of his favorite pastimes included cross country and downhill skiing, snowmobiling, golfing, fishing, hunting and spending time up north at the cottage. Gordon was also a proud member of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers.

Gordon proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1952-1954.

Survivors include his wife, Sieglinde Gorski, Wausau, his children, Bruce (Kelly Ledbetter) Gorski, CO, Christine Owens, Wausau and Brian Gorski, Tomahawk, one grandson, Clifford (Natalie) Gorski, one step grandson, Joshua (Julie) Ledbetter, two great grandsons, Wyatt Gordon Gorski and Jaxon Donald Gorski, one sister, Virginia (Gene) Pehowski, IL and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Daniel and David Gorski and a sister, Grace Aldrich.

A private family Memorial Mass will be held at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com. Donations may be made in Gordon’s name to the ASPCA.

Gordon will truly be missed.

Russell J. Schleicher

Russell “Russ” J. Schleicher, 65, Wausau passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

He was born March 18, 1957, in Columbus, son of the late Clarence and Victoria (Rake) Schleicher. On June 20, 1981, he married Karen Ahrens in Milwaukee. She survives.

For many years Russ was the owner of the Spring Green Lawn Care Company serving Wood County. Some of his favorite pastimes included reading, telling a few good jokes, playing poker with his card buddies, being an avid Packer, Badger, Brewer, and Bucks fan and he enjoyed singing and was a former member of the Wausau Barbershoppers. He was active in Marathon County Youth Hockey as the manager of his son’s hockey teams when they were younger.

Survivors include his loving wife, Karen Schleicher, Wausau, his three sons, Troy (Lindsay) Tushoski, Augusta, GA, Seth (Claire) Schleicher, White Bear Lake, MN and Dylan (Tricia) Schleicher, San Antonio, Texas, four grandchildren, Harper Tushoski, Evelyn, Theodore and Vaughn Schleicher and his siblings, Norbert (Vickie) Schleicher, Waupaca, Brian Schleicher, Beaver Dam, Gloria (Tom) Gregor, Holmen, Ione (Phil) Hausler, CO, Phil (Steve) Schleicher, Madison and Janis (Brian) Neevel, Friendship and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law, Lydia and Elmer Ahrens, his brother-in-law, Dale Ahrens, nephews, Benjamin Neevel and Kurt Schleicher.

Family and Friends, please join us in celebrating the life of Russ Schleicher on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Loppnow’s Sports Bar, 1502 N. 3rd St., Wausau, from Noon until 4:00 p.m. We would love you to join us for lunch and share your stories and favorite memories of Russ.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to area food pantries or the Marathon County Humane Society.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com