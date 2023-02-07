Several drunken driving incidents are in the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department log for Feb. 6, 2023.

A 45-year-old Merrill man will face a charge of second offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the town of Rock Falls on Feb. 5. A deputy on patrol on Highway 51 stopped the vehicle the man was operating just after 3 a.m. after observing it traveling 91 mph in a 65 mph speed zone.

Just a couple hours earlier, another deputy stopped a vehicle on Highway A in the town of Bradley after learning the driver was operating with a suspended driver’s license. Upon contact with the driver, a 55-year-old Tomahawk man, the investigating deputy noted signs indicative of intoxication, including red glassy eyes and the odor of intoxicating beverages. A check of the man’s driving history indicated two previous offenses of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. As a result, the man was taken into custody on a third offense OWI charge and was cited for operating after suspension.

Also on Feb. 5, a 71-year-old Phillips man was taken into custody and cited for first offense OWI following a traffic stop in the town of Merrill. A deputy on patrol on Highway 51 stopped the vehicle the man was operating near mile marker 211 after noting suspicious driving behavior. Upon contact with the driver, the investigating deputy noted signs indicative of impairment, including red glassy eyes, slurred speech and the odor of intoxicating beverages.

Six people reported striking deer in Lincoln County last week, down from seven the week before.

Source: Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department