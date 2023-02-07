The majority of snowmobile trails in Marathon County’s zone 3 will close at noon today, Feb. 7, Wausau & Marathon County Parks, Recreation & Forestry announced today.

Partial trail openings still exist for the following:

From intersection No. 453 by Bevent to intersection No. 416, north to the Mountain Bay Trail, passing through intersections No. 405 and No. 404

Q trail east from intersection No. 406 to No. 405

The Mountain Bay Trail from intersection No. 268 (Highway J) east to Yellowbanks Park

Stay off closed trails and respect private property. Conditions could deteriorate throughout the day.

Check the Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry website or Travel Wisconsin for updates.