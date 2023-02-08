Wausau Pilot & Review

MERRILL – The Wausau East/Merrill boys hockey team finished off its Wisconsin Valley Conference schedule, dropping a 6-2 decision to Marshfield on Tuesday at the Merrill Area Recreation Center.

Trent Pozarski scored both of the Bluejacks’ goals in the loss. Wausau East/Merrill is now 3-16 overall and ends the WVC season at 0-10.

Truman Shull had 29 saves for the Bluejacks.

Wausau East/Merrill finishes its regular-season schedule at Rhinelander on Thursday before playing a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal at Hudson on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Tigers 6, Bluejacks 2

Marshfield 2 2 2 – 6

Wausau East/Merrill 1 0 1 – 2

First period: 1. M, Tyler Reissmann (Joey Cashmer, Noah Peterson), 0:48; 2. EM, Trent Pozarski, 2:36; 3. M, Peterson, 6:55.

Second period: 4. M, Nick Spencer (Zak Meyer), 5:20; 5. M, Reissmann, 12:01.

Third period: 6. M, Reissmann (Jacek Mancheski), 5:43; 7. M, Tommy Cashmer, 12:06; 8. EM, Pozarski (Parker Kelbenow, Zach Pagel), pp., 15:12.

Saves: M, Cole Halvorsen 7; EM, Truman Shull 29.

Records: Marshfield 12-11, 3-7 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wausau East/Merrill 3-16, 0-10 Wisconsin Valley Conference.