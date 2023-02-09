Shawn Rhyner, 35, of Wausau. Feb. 9, 2023: Manufacture or deliver heroin, possession of THC with intent to deliver, maintain a drug trafficking place, possession of a short-barreled shotgun, bail jumping

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Kyle Pedersen, 18, of Wausau. Feb. 8, 2023: Forgery-uttering
Scott Wolfe, 47, of Wausau. Feb. 6, 2023: Bail jumping
Cheemeng Yang, 33, of Wausau. Feb. 6, 2023: Bail jumping, operating without a valid license
Ricky Vang, 22, of Wausau. Feb. 6, 2023: Bail jumping, possession of THC, second or greater offense
Morris Davis, 34, of Wausau. Feb. 6, 2023: Bail jumping, operating while revoked, fourth-offense OWI
Alvis Winters, 37, of Wausau. Feb. 6, 2023: Possession of narcotic drugs, bail jumping
Austin J. Brod, 23, of Knowlton. Feb. 6, 2023: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct
Ramon Sennis, 23, of Wausau. Feb. 6, 2023: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing an officer
Winter Waupoose, 19, of Keshena. Feb. 6, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine
Shawn Rhyner, 35, of Wausau. Feb. 9, 2023: Manufacture or deliver heroin, possession of THC with intent to deliver, maintain a drug trafficking place, possession of a short-barreled shotgun, bail jumping
Najee X. Allen, 29, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Initial appearance Feb. 9, 2023: Forgery, fraud against a financial institution
Lucas Schuett, 31, of Wausau. Feb. 9, 2023: False imprisonment, battery, disorderly conduct
Rachel Hooper, 38, of Wausau. Initial appearance Feb. 9, 2023: Forgery-uttering
Casey Warner Jr., 37, of Black River Falls. Initial appearance Feb. 8, 2023: Retail theft between $500 and $5,000
Leovigildo Cruz Hernandez, 18, of Abbotsford. Feb. 8, 2023: Attempted first-degree intentional homicide
Ledell Kirkwood, 59, of Wausau. Feb. 9, 2023: Manufacture or deliver heroin, bail jumping