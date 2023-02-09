By Shereen Siewert

Most recent photo, supplied Feb. 9, 2023 by the Wausau Police Department

A Wausau sex offender who twice was the subject of a manhunt after removing his monitoring device is being released from prison again, 25 years after being convicted of assaulting a teenager.

Floyd Romatowski, 64, will be released Feb. 15 and will be placed on the Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections Intensive Supervision program, monitored by sex offender agent specialists based at the Marathon County Courthouse. He will live in transitional housing near the courthouse and be subject to GPS monitoring.

Romatowski will remain on active supervision only until June, but has a lifetime GPS bracelet requirement that was ordered after he was convicted in 1998 of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old child.

In late June 2010, Romatowski was living in a halfway house when he cut off his GPS monitor and vanished. Days later, relatives in Kronenwetter reported Romatowski had appeared at their farm, police said. The relatives urged Romatowski to turn himself in, but he refused and fled before police could arrive. His disappearance sparked a manhunt that lasted for days while Romatowski hid in the woods.

Then 2018, Romatowski again cut off his GPS monitoring bracelet. He was wanted for nearly a week before a cab driver recognized him and called police. On both occasions he was returned to prison.

Romatowski has convictions for first degree sexual assault of a child, second-degree sexual assault of a child, failure to register as a sex offender and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, according to court records.

