WAUSAU – The Wausau Newman Catholic girls basketball team evened its season record with a dominant 78-39 win over Prentice in a Marawood Conference crossover game Thursday night at Newman Catholic High School.

Sidney Galang had 19 points, Lily Shields added 17, and Maggie Wulf scored 16 for the Cardinals, who are now 4-10 in the Marawood South and 11-11 overall this season.

Kayla Heikkinen scored 17 points for Prentice (7-15, 3-11 Marawood North).

Newman Catholic will finish its regular-season schedule, hosting Bowler on Monday and playing at Stratford next Thursday, Feb. 16.