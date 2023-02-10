Wausau Pilot & Review

Several Marathon County snowmobile trails will close this weekend as conditions deteriorate in the area.

The following trail closures are effective at 6 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11:

Zone 1 – Closed

Zone 4 – Closed

Zone 3 – Majority of trails Closed, partial trail openings exist for the following:

-The Mountain Bay Trail from Intersection #268 (County Hwy J), East to Yellowbanks Park.

-Corridor 15, from the Mountain Bay Trail, down to Weston Ave.

All other sections of Zone 3 remain closed.

Please use caution on open trails as conditions can deteriorate.

The Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department reminds riders to please use caution and stay on open trails. Off-Trail riding is trespassing and may result in the loss of trails and/or citations for those riders going off marked trails. Trail Maps are available online as well as at our office. Respect closed trails, private property and the efforts of our volunteer snowmobile clubs.