Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wisconsin Rapids jumped out to a big lead by halftime and went on to defeat Wausau East 73-55 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference boys basketball game Thursday night at East High School.

Rapids led 41-22 by halftime and East couldn’t make up much ground in the second half, falling to 7-13 overall and 3-7 in the WVC. Rapids is now 7-12 and 2-7 in conference play.

Jesse Napgezek scored 18 points and Jaydan Garrett added 14 for the Lumberjacks, who were just 18-for-55 shooting in the game.

East returns to action Tuesday at Wausau West.