NEENAH – The Wausau West boys hockey team wrapped up its regular-season schedule with a 4-2 win over Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha on Thursday night at the Champion Centre.

After the Rockets took a 2-0 lead, Wausau West scored three power-play goals in the second period to take control.

Thomas Gerum, Mason Debroux and Cade Damrow scored for the Warriors, and Cooper Depuydt added another late in the third to lift West to the win.

Parks Guenther had 36 saves in goal for the Warriors (13-11).

West will host Marshfield (13-11) for a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal Tuesday at the Marathon Park Ice Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

Warriors 4, Rockets 2

Wausau West 0 3 1 – 4

Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha 2 0 0 – 2

First period: 1. NHM, Mark Sutton (Brendan Selech, Cooper Zinda), 2:47; 2. NHM, Mason Hart (Chase Collins, Ben Kitowski), 16:50.

Second period: 3. WW, Thomas Gerum (Caden Bohlin), pp., 5:02; 4. WW, Mason Debroux (Ray Reineck, Brody Brimacombe), pp., 11:18; 5. WW, Cade Damrow (Chase Crass, Judah Leder), pp., 12:10.

Third period: 6. WW, Cooper Depuydt (Reineck), 11:54.

Saves: WW, Parks Guenther 36; NHM, Caleb Moore 8, John Hornecek 21.

Records: Wausau West 13-11; Neenah/Hortonville/Menasha 11-12-1.