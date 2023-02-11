Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Mason Prey had 25 points and Isaac Seidel added 17 to lead four Wausau Newman Catholic players in double figures as the Cardinals downed Prentice 80-66 in a Marawood Conference boys basketball crossover game Friday night at Newman Catholic High School.

The Cardinals outscored Prentice 44-36 in the first half and finished off the victory to run their record to 17-2 overall and 13-1 in the Marawood South with their ninth-straight win. Prentice is now 9-10 and 6-8 in the Marawood North.

Conner Krach chipped in 15 points and Jackson Pfender added another 11 for Newman in the vicotyr.

Ashton Makovsky had 25 points to lead Prentice.

Newman Catholic will play Platteville at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Just A Game Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells and travel to Columbus for another nonconference game Tuesday night prior to its big showdown with Marathon on Friday, Feb. 17, with the Marawood South championship on the line. Newman and Marathon are tied for first place at 13-1.

Cardinals 80, Buccaneers 66

Prentice 36 30 – 66

Newman Catholic 44 36 – 80

PRENTICE (66): Ashton Makovsky 25, Evan Lord 14, Lance Blomberg 11, Kal Esterholm 5, Ty Heikkinen 4, Jonas Staroba 3, Andrew Murphy 2, Ryan Macholl 2. Record: 9-10, 6-8 Marawood Conference North Division.

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (80): Mason Prey 25, Isaac Seidel 17, Conner Krach 15, Eli Gustafrson 11, Jackson Pfender 7, Lucas Pfiffner 3, Owen Sullivan 3. Record: 17-2, 13-1 Marawood Conference South Division.