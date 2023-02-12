Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Help clean up our enviornment: Become an e-cycling volunteer. Want to learn about recycling electronics? Interested to see what happens to old TVs, computers, microwaves, etc.? Want a way to stay active and make an impact on the environment? We have an ongoing need for volunteers to help with Good News Project’s e-cycling program. Volunteers are needed on Fridays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Contact Rouleen at 715-843-5985 or rouleen@goodnewswi.com to learn more.

Give the gift of a lift. Faith in Action provides seniors with free transportation to medical appointments, grocery stores, general shopping and for personal reasons, such as visiting someone in a nursing home or going to the beauty/barber shop. You can choose a very flexible volunteer driving schedule, volunteer as often or as little as you like. Contact Jamie at Faith in Action, 715-848-8783, email WausauFIAinfo@gmail.com to start a volunteer application.

Educational & Therapeutic Program Volunteers. Program volunteers play an integral role within GiGi’s Playhouse by facilitating educational and therapeutic skill development activities and connecting with families.?Don’t worry – all training is provided and you will be with two to three other volunteers. We provide sample lesson plans, program guides and a host of resources to help support you. Contact Erica at volunteerwausau@gigisplayhouse.org.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Scrubs Needed. Donate scrubs to United Way’s Career Closet for people starting a new job. The Career Closet is a service intended to set people up for interviewing or starting a new job with the appropriate attire. Greatest needs include XL scrub pants and tops. Donations can be made from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at United Way, 705 S. 24th Ave., Suite 400B in Wausau. Contact Selena with questions at syang@unitedwaymc.org or by calling 715-848-2927.

Donate Preschool Supplies. Donate to Head Start’s program wish list to provide the materials needed for students to be successful and productive. Current needs include tissues, two-pocket folders, crayons, blunt tip scissors, backpacks, glue sticks, pencil bags/boxes and watercolor paint. Contact Angie at 715-845-0909 or angievisgar@mccdahs.org.

Adult Winter Hats and Mittens Needed. The cold weather has arrived and we are in need of adult winter hats and mittens at Marshfield Medical Center – Weston. These could be fleece or knitted. You can drop off at Door 4 and leave donations with the screener or volunteer at that door. Please include your name and address so we can thank you for your donation.

Source: United Way of Marathon County