WISCONSIN DELLS – Mason Prey scored 26 points to lead the Wausau Newman Catholic boys basketball team to its 10-straight win, a 69-65 victory over Platteville in a nonconference game Saturday at the Just A Game Fieldhouse.

Isaac Seidel added 17 points, Jackson Pfender chipped in 15, and Conner Krach and Eli Gustafson both scored five points for the Cardinals, who are now 18-2 this season.

Lucas Ludlum scored 20 points to lead Platteville (15-6).

Newman Catholic will travel to Columbus for another nonconference game on Tuesday before playing at Marathon on Friday. Newman Catholic and Marathon are tied for the Marawood Conference South Division lead at 13-1 with two conference games remaining.