A student at Chequamegon Elementary School was killed Saturday in a snowmobile crash while he was riding with a 39-year-old man, officials said.

Officials say the 8-year-old child, a second-grader in Park Falls, was seated in front of the man on the snowmobile when the driver accelerated and struck a tree on a public trail.

The school district in Prentice, about 30 miles from Park Falls, posted a condolence to Facebook Monday afternoon. The boy’s name has not been released.

The crash is the latest in a string of deadly incidents in northern Wisconsin this winter. According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources, 10 people have died in snowmobile crashes so far in 2023.