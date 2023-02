Wausau Pilot & Review

A fire at a Wausau-area daycare prompted staff to evacuate children to a nearby bank.

The fire at KinderCare, 5201 Alderson St., was reported at about 1:10 p.m. Tuesday. First responders at the scene took an offensive approach and said smoke was not immediately visible from the exterior, but became evident when entering the building.

Multiple crews were dispatched to the scene. There’s no report of injuries and the origin of the fire is unclear.

This is a developing story.