Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Newman Catholic girls basketball team had 10 different players score as it rolled past Bowler 79-27 in a nonconference game Monday at Newman Catholic High School.

Mallory Rozwadowski had 15 points, Sidney Galang added 13, Ashley Jankowski scored 12 and Maggie Wulf chipped in 10 for the Cardinals, who pull over .500 at 12-11 this season with the victory.

Bowler falls to 6-12.

Newman Catholic will finish its regular-season and Marawood Conference South Division schedule at Stratford on Thursday. The Cardinals will host Gresham in a WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal next Tuesday, Feb. 21, as the playoffs begin.