One person was transported Wednesday from the scene of a head-on crash west of Wausau, near Athens.

Emergency scanner traffic indicates the victim is a woman who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision. She was transported to Aspirus Wausau Hospital by ambulance, but the extent of her injuries is unclear at this time.

The crash was reported at about 10:25 a.m. on County Hwy. A near Meridian Road in the town of Halsey, in western Marathon County.

Athens ambulance responded to the scene. Edgar was called for mutual aid.

This is a developing story.

