EAU CLAIRE – Eau Claire North jumped out to a four-goal lead in the second period and cruised to a 7-2 win over D.C. Everest in a WIAA Division 1 boys hockey regional semifinal Tuesday night at Hobbs Ice Arena.

North (12-12) moves on to a regional final at Stevens Point (21-3) on Thursday. Everest finishes its season with a 9-15 record.

Shaeden Fogelberg and Xavier May scored goals for D.C. Everest in the third period.

Griffen Bunnell had 34 saves in goal for the Evergreens.

Huskies 7, Evergreens 2

D.C. Everest 0 0 2 – 2

Eau Clarie North 2 2 3 – 7

First period: 1. ECN, Henry Hickey (Jackson Anderson, Aidan Casper), 12:29; 2. ECN, Jack Kein (Nick Thompson, Noah Bestul), 16:30.

Second period: 3. ECN, Bestul (Thompson, Jack Barthen), 0:36; 4. ECN, Thompson (Cale Turner, Kein), 6:49.

Third period: 5. DC, Shaeden Fogelberg (Thomas Passineau, Kole Ress), 4:44; 6. ECN, Logan Hesselman (Tommy Perkins, Turner), 7:19; 7. DC, Xavier May (Kyle Welsh, Noah Stachovak), 11:14; 8. ECN, Anderson (Hickey, Garrett Stange), 11:46; 9. ECN, Kein (Stange, Hessleman), 16:53.

Saves: DC, Griffen Bunnell 34; ECN, Tristan Bock 35.

Records: D.C. Everest 9-15; Eau Claire North 12-12.