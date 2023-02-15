Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Marshfield goaltender Cole Halvorsen saved all 24 shots that came his way and the No. 11 seed Tigers upset No. 6 seed Wausau West 2-0 in a WIAA Division 1 boys hockey regional semifinal Tuesday night at the Marathon Park Ice Arena.

Joey Cashmer scored the game’s first goal with 4:19 left in the second period, off assists from Noah Peterson and Tyler Reissmann, and Peterson added a goal with 45 seconds remaining in regulation to ice the victory for Marshfield.

Marshfield (14-11) moves on to a D-1 regional final at No. 3 seed Superior (11-11) on Thursday at 7 p.m. Superior routed the Northwest Icemen (Barron Co-op) 14-0 in a regional semifinal Tuesday.

Parks Guenther saved 39 shots for Wausau West, which finishes the season with a 13-12 record.

Tigers 2, Warriors 0

Marshfield 0 1 1 – 2

Wausau West 0 0 0 – 0

Second period: 1. M, Joey Cashmer (Noah Peterson, Tyler Reissmann), 12:41.

Third period: 3. M, Peterson, 16:15.

Saves: M, Cole Halvorsen 24; WW, Parks Guenther 39.

Records: Marshfield 14-11; Wausau West 13-12.