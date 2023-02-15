Wausau Pilot & Review

A plea agreement appears to have been reached for a 42-year-old Wausau man accused of repeatedly assaulting a young girl over a five-year span, beginning when she was 10 years old.

Joshua C. Wells was charged Aug. 25 in Marathon County Circuit Court with repeated sexual assault of a child after the girl, now 18, came forward. The alleged assaults began in August 2013 and were reported to have happened at a Kronenwetter home.

Online court records show Wells has five additional open felony cases in Marathon County. In 2018, Wells was charged with repeated sexual assault of a child, a case involving a different alleged victim. He faces three separate bail jumping cases, filed between August 2021 and March 2022. Then in July, Wells was charged with violating a harassment restraining order and ordered to have no contact with two alleged victims.

The latest charge, a class C felony, carries a maximum penalty of up to 40 years in prison.

During a pretrial hearing Tuesday, attorneys indicated a deal is in the works and asked Circuit Judge Scott Corbett to schedule a plea hearing to cover all cases.

Wells, who remains in custody, will appear for that hearing on March 20.