Wausau Pilot & Review

COLUMBUS – Mason Prey scored 25 points to break the all-time Newman Catholic and Wausau high school scoring record, but the Newman Catholic boys basketball team fell short in a nonconference game at Columbus High School on Tuesday, losing 86-81.

Prey surpassed the previous Newman Catholic scoring mark of 1,655 career points previously held by Bob Barnett. Prey is averaging 23.7 points per game this season

Isaac Seidel led Newman with 26 points and Conner Krach added 21 as the team saw its 10-game winning streak end. Newman is now 18-3 this season.

Nathan Cotter had 30 points for Columbus (14-5).

Newman Catholic plays a Marawood Conference South Division game at Marathon on Friday. The teams are tied atop the conference standings with 13-1 records. Newman will then play a nonconference game at Stoughton on Saturday before ending its regular-season and Marawood South schedule at Stratford on Thursday, Feb. 23.

The WIAA playoff brackets will be announced on Sunday.

Columbus 86, Newman Catholic 81

Newman Catholic 36 45 – 81

Columbus 39 47 – 86

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (91): Isaac Seidl 26, Mason Prey 25, Conner Krach 21, Jackson Pfender 9. Record: 18-3.

COLUMBUS (86): Nathan Cotter 30, Aaron Uttech 24, Nolan Stauffacher 17, Jaymeson Sullivan 10, Colin Selk 5. Record: 14-5.