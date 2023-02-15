Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Crosstown rivals Wausau West and Wausau East met up for a Wisconsin Valley Conference boys basketball game Tuesday night at West High School and it was the Warriors who prevailed, earning a 57-56 victory.

The game was tight throughout as West held a two-point lead at halftime and prevailed with the one-point win.

Caden Werth had 10 points, Jack Cayley, Jack Barthels and Jesse Napgezek each chipped in nine points, and Charlie Cayley had 10 rebounds for East (7-14, 3-9 WVC).

West statistics were not provided. The Warriors improve to 8-13 and 4-7 in the conference.

East hosts Lakeland for a nonconference game Thursday, while West is off until Friday when it is at home against first-place Marshfield.

The WIAA playoff brackets will be announced on Sunday.