Wausau Pilot & Review
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.
Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.
If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.
All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.
Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.
You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Dion McDuffy, 27, of Wausau. Feb. 15, 2023: Bail jumping, retail theft
Connor Savada, 53, of St. Paul, Minn. Feb. 15, 2023: Failure to report to jail
Jonathan Rodriguez, 37, of Wausau. Feb. 15, 2023: Bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer
David Kroeplin,18, of Wausau. Feb. 13, 2023: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, fleeing an officer, bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer
Kieuta Z. Perry, 45, of Weston. Feb. 14, 2023: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction
David King, 45, of Wisconsin Rapids. Feb. 13, 2023: False imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct
Shawn Malivuk, 38, of Wausau. Feb. 15, 2023: Possessing a firearm after a felony conviction, carrying a concealed knife, bail jumping
Jordan Skar, 29, of Green Bay. Initial appearance Feb. 16, 2023: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, manufacture or deliver amphetamine
Anna Kostecki, 18, of Wausau. Feb. 13, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct
Brianne S.O. Rhyner, 33, of Wausau. Feb. 10, 2023: Manufacture or deliver heroin, maintain a drug trafficking place, possession of THC with intent to deliver, possession of a short-barreled shotgun, bail jumping
Benjamin Johnson, 48, of Wausau. Feb. 13, 2023: Possession of methamphetamine, disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping
Justin S. Volkaitis, 39, of Marshfield. Feb. 13, 2023: Fourth-offense OWI, bail jumping
Robert Mallory, 47, of Wausau. Initial appearance Feb. 15, 2023: Battery by prisoners, bail jumping
Adam M. Smith, 42, of Chippewa Falls. Initial appearance Feb. 15, 2023: Bail jumping (15 counts), operating while revoked
Matthew J. Nelis, 33, of Bayfield. Feb. 15, 2023: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia , possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, criminal damage to property
Cierra Deal, 34, of Wausau. Feb. 15, 2023: Bail jumping, battery
Brian Penny, 43, of Wausau. Feb. 16, 2023: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm, intentionally point a firearm at a person, operate a firearm while intoxicated, disorderly conduct – domestic abuse repeater
