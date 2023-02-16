Wausau Pilot & Review

STRATFORD – Sidney Galang poured in 23 points to lead the Wausau Newman Catholic girls basketball team to a 62-54 win over Stratford in the regular season and Marawood Conference South Division finale for both teams on Thursday night at Stratford High School.

Newman led 21-16 after a slow first half before the pace picked up as the Cardinals held off Stratford with a 41-38 advantage over the second half.

Lauren Kraus had 18 points and seven rebounds, and Lexie Christopherson had three 3-pointers and added 11 points for Stratford (13-11, 5-10 Marawood South).

Lily Shields added 12 points and Maggie Wulf chipped in 11 for Newman Catholic (13-11, 5-10 Marawood South).

Newman Catholic heads into a WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal at home against Gresham on Tuesday on a three-game winning streak and winners of five of its last six games.

Stratford will host Weyauwega-Fremont in a Division 4 regional quarterfinal Tuesday.

Cardinals 62, Tigers 54

Newman Catholic 21 41 – 62

Stratford 16 38 – 54

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (62): Sidney Galang 6 11-14 23, Lily Shields 5 0-0 12, Mel Severson 0 0-0 0, Ashley Jankowski 2 3-4 7, Maggie Wulf 3 4-4 11, Mallory Rozwadowski 2 0-0 5, Evie Bates 1 0-0 2, Lexie Gliniecki 0 2-2 2. FG: 19. FT: 20-24. 3-pointers: 4 (Shields 2, Wulf 1, Rozwadowski 1). Fouls: 19. Fouled out: none. Record: 13-11, 5-10 Marawood Conference South Division.

STRATFORD (54): Ella Heidmann 2-5 3-6 7, Tessa Berg 1-6 0-0 2, Lauren Kraus 6-8 6-9 18, Bailey Linzmaier 1-6 0-2 3, Sailor Kauffman 0-0 2-2 2, Lexie Christopherson 4-7 0-0 11, Ashley Hollatz 2-11 2-2 6, Daisy Yoder 2-4 1-2 5. FG: 18-47. FT: 14-20. 3-pointers: 4-11 (Christopherson 3-5, Linzmaier 1-4, Heidmann 0-2). Rebounds: 35 (Yoder 7, Kraus 7). Fouls: 18. Fouled out: none. Record: 10-13, 4-11 Marawood Conference South Division.