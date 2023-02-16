Wausau Pilot & Review

One person is dead and another injured after a crash Wednesday west of Wausau near Athens, Marathon County Sheriff’s officials confirmed.

The crash was reported at about 10:15 a.m. near the intersection of Hwy. A and Mason Road in the town of Halsey. Police say a 28-year-old man died in the crash. A

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic crash that killed one person and seriously injured another at approximately 10:17 a.m. on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, near the intersection of County Road A and Mason Road in the Town of Halsey.

A female was also injured in the crash and transported to a hospital. Her injuries are not considered life-threatening. Her age and name have not been released.

Police are withholding the name of the man who died pending notification of family. Unclear is which of the two victims was driving or if any other vehicles were involved.



The investigation into this crash by the Marathon County Crash Reconstruction Team in ongoing while awaiting toxicology results.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Athens Police Department, Athens Fire & EMS, and the Marathon County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Pilot often relies on reports from police officials in control of a crime, fire or crash scene during a breaking news event. While these initial reports are valuable to readers, they also can be incomplete and even inaccurate. We let readers know what we can and can’t confirm, as well as when and how we received our information. Then we work to aggressively gather a wider range of perspectives and to verify the information through public records, interviews, photos and videos, all of which are verified before publishing. If you have any questions about our breaking news reporting, email us at editor@wausaupilotandreview.com.