By Shereen Siewert

An elderly Wausau resident declined to press charges against a man accused of stealing from him, only to be victimized again by the same suspect, court records show.

In 2021, the alleged victim was interviewed by investigators and chose not to move forward with a case. Police say that instead of changing his behavior, 40-year-old Bruce Cameron stole an additional roughly $11,000 from the man, flying to Denver, sending money to Mexico and using the alleged victim’s credit cards in locations throughout central Wisconsin.

The thefts happened while the alleged victim was recovering from a serious medical issue, court documents show.

Cameron now faces fraud and theft charges with additional potential penalties if he is convicted because the victim is elderly.

On Feb. 16 a judge authorized an arrest warrant for Cameron, of Wausau, one day after prosecutors filed charges of fraudulent use of a financial transaction card and theft of movable property. The fraud charge is a felony.

If Cameron is convicted on the fraud charge alone, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.