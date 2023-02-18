Wausau Pilot & Review

MARATHON – Mason Prey scored a career-high 42 points but the Wausau Newman Catholic boys basketball team fell in a shootout to Marathon 83-76 in a battle of Marawood Conference South Division leaders on Friday at Marathon High School.

Brock Warren had 24 points and Cooper Hoeksema added 21 for Marathon, which takes over sole possession of the Marawood South standings with the win at 14-1 (19-3 overall).

Prey was 19 of 29 from the field, including two 3-pointers, and added six steals for the Cardinals, who fall to 18-4 overall and 13-2 in the Marawood South.

Isaac Seidel added 17 points for Newman.

Newman Catholic plays a nonconference game at Stoughton on Saturday before wrapping up its regular-season and Marawood South schedule at Stratford on Thursday.

Raiders 83, Cardinals 76

Newman Catholic 37 39 – 76

Marathon 42 41 – 83

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (76): Mason Prey 19-29 2-2 42, Thomas Bates 1-1 0-0 2, Jackson Pfender 1-4 0-0 3, Aiden Spychalla 0-0 0-0 0, Conner Krach 3-7 1-5 9, Lucas Pfiffner 0-0 1-2 1, Owen Sullivan 0-1 0-0 0, Isaac Seidel 7-18 1-1 17, Eli Gustafson 1-8 0-0 2. FG: 32-68. FT: 5-10. 3-pointers: 7-24 (Prey 2-5, Krach 2-5, Seidel 2-8, Pfender 1-4, Gustafson 0-2). Rebounds: 29 (Gustafson 13). Record: 18-4, 13-2 Marawood Conference South Division.

MARATHON (83): Grant Warren 24, Cooper Hoeksema 21, Tyler Underwood 19, Drew Love 13, Mason Seehafer 5, Drew Woelfel 1. Record: 19-3, 14-1 Marawood Conference South Division.