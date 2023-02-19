Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUKESHA – David Mayer and Camden Barwick combined for three top-10 finishes, as did a pair of relay teams for D.C. Everest at the 2023 WIAA State Boys Swimming & Diving Championships on Saturday at Waukesha South High School.

D.C. Everest’s top finish came from the 200-yard freestyle relay team. Camden Barwick, Keaton Barwick, Blake Beatty and Mayer finished second in 1:24.13, falling just short of Middleotn (1:22.74) for the state title.

The same four Evergreens swimmers placed sixth in the 400 freestyle in 3:10.04.

Mayer placed third in the 100 freestyle in 45.18 seconds and fourth in the 200 freestyle in 1:40.09, while Camden Barwick tied for seventh in the 50 freestyle in 21.34 seconds to also earn top-10 state finishes for D.C. Everest.

Camden Barwick added a 13th-place finish in the 100 freestyle (47.21), Will Van Ermen was 15th in the 100 backstroke (53.15), Keaton Barwick took 19th place backstroke (53.86), and the 200 medley relay team of Van Ermen, Adam Swedlund, Beatty and Benjamin Soehl placed 22nd in 1:41.62 as well for D.C. Everest.

Click here for complete results, courtesy of the WIAA.