Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities. Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Do You Have a Heart for Heart Health? Aspirus Health’s Heart Institute is looking for volunteers to help families waiting while their loved one is having a procedure, escort family members to meet with the doctor, and other projects as requested. Must be age 16+. Apply at www.aspirus.org/volunteers.

Become a Big Brother or Big Sister. As school-based mentors, volunteers provide children individualized time and attention consistently at the child’s school. Volunteers and children meet regularly during the school year – typically, each week – using the resources available, such as computer labs and the schoolyard. Whether playing board games, shooting hoops or simply talking, time spent on building this relationship promotes a positive attitude and academic enrichment. For more information, contact Megan at 715-848-7207 or mail@bbbsncw.org.

Do You Want to Volunteer From Home? The Red Cross is looking for interviewers to screen new volunteers. The volunteer screener gathers relevant information about prospective volunteer candidates while assessing which positions volunteers are best suited for. If interested, contact Lee at lee.borofka@redcross.org.

Do You Enjoy Talking With New Friends? Become a friendly visitor, Faith in Action’s program to keep seniors socially connected to the community. As a friendly visitor, you would help seniors in maintaining their identity, passing along their valuable knowledge and experience, and diminishing the growing problem of isolationism and loneliness. How many seniors you would like to connect with is up to you. You will then call them on a schedule that works for you and them (once a week, once a month, etc.). Contact Jamie at 715-848-8783 or email WausauFIAinfo@gmail.com to sign up.

Volunteers to work with clients and horses. Stable Hands Therapeutic Riding Center will hold a volunteer orientation on March 4 from 1-2 pm. If you are interested in attending and learning about our therapy program and the various volunteer opportunities for those 14 and older, contact Jenna at volunteer@stablehandstherapy.com.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Donate Kid’s Crafting Supplies. Children’s Wisconsin is in need of craft and sensory supplies for its playgroups and parenting classes at the Family Resource Center. Items needed include sand, flour, baby oil, small Ziploc bags, paint, glue sticks and children’s scissors. Contact Stacey at 715-843-1892 or sthiel@chw.org for more information.

Large Backpacks Needed. The Catholic Charities Day Center is seeking donations of large backpacks for homeless guests to carry their belongings in. Contact Tracy at 608-519-8069 or trieger@cclse.org for more information.

Source: United Way of Marathon County