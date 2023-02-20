By Shereen Siewert

An Ohio man formerly living in Wausau is facing a multitude of criminal charges after allegedly stalking a former partner and impersonating an attorney in an apparent attempt to discredit her, court records show.

On Feb. 9, 2023 prosecutors filed 17 criminal charges against 45-year-old Joshua B. Keyes, who now lists a Canal Winchester, Ohio address.

Police say Keyes contacted his former partner’s workplace with fake complaints and emails regarding her mental health, posted fake reviews about her performance at work and attempted to hijack her direct deposit information. He also allegedly posed as an attorney when he contacted a local TV reporter with false information alleging his former partner, who works in the medical field, regularly violated federal ethics and privacy rules.

Then, police say, Keyes created another fake email account posing as his former girlfriend and made threats to the reporter he contacted while pretending to be an attorney.

“I’m warning you,” the email states. “If you post or report anything about me I am coming for you (expletive.) No attorney will be able to protect you.”

Keyes also appears to have engineered email exchanges with the “attorney” in which he asks that his former girlfriend be left alone. Keyes, posing as the “attorney,” writes back saying “as part of my attorney duties I must investigate and find the truth.” In another email, the “attorney” says he is sorry, and that Keyes “deserved so much better” after a restraining order that was done “unjustly and without warrant.”

Then, when a Wausau Police officer left a voicemail for Keyes cautioning him to cease and desist contact, Keyes emailed the officer, pretending to be his former partner.

Investigators traced the fake email accounts to Keyes.

In an earlier investigation, detectives investigated Keyes for using his former girlfriend’s financial information to buy items on the internet without her knowledge, court records show.

Keyes, who faces charges of stalking, forgery, violating a harassment restraining order, making threats through a computer message, disorderly conduct and bail jumping, has an open warrant for his arrest.